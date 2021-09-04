‘Cops’ booked for kidnapping young man

Police on Friday registered a case against unknown cops over the kidnapping of a young man from Karachi’s Jackson area.

The case was registered at the Jackson police station on behalf of Shafiq, a brother of the abducted man, Fahim. The complainant said in the FIR that three to four suspects wearing police uniforms and riding in a mobile van similar to the police van abducted his brother on Thursday night.

He added that the suspects did not even respond when they were asked about their identities and the location where they were taking his brother to. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the kidnapping, and are continuing their investigation.