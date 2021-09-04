Body formed to probe ‘expired’ stents

LAHORE:A 6-member committee on Friday has been formed to conduct probe into implantation of ‘expired’ stents into cardiac patients.

It may be noted that ‘recently’ expired stents were inserted into 20 patients at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), it is learnt. Sources said the PIC has also traced the patients and all of them were totally symptom free. “We are closely monitoring the patients and fortunately all of them are doing well,” commented a senior official privy to the developments. He added in worst cases even unexpired stents could prove a failure. “Nonetheless, this is a gross negligence and we will be holding all those responsible to account,” he added. He further said it was also being investigated if any kind of racket was involved in this misappropriation.