Illegal structures at Jalozai Housing Scheme to be demolished

PESHAWAR: The officials at a meeting on Thursday decided to demolish the ill-planned houses in the Jalozai Housing Scheme after providing compensation to the owners.

Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud chaired the meeting which was attended by Housing Secretary Usman Ali Shah and other officials of the district administration and Provincial Housing Authority (PHA).

The meeting was told that houses had been constructed on 400 kanals land without planning in the Jalozai Housing Scheme which comprises an area of 9,995 kanals.

The meeting was told that the ill-planned houses had affected the structure of the entire housing society.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the district administration had tried multiple

times to get the houses vacated but did not take action to avoid a law and order situation.

The PHA was directed to conduct a survey and provide compensation to the owners of the houses to ensure completion of the project in accordance with the plan.

The officials were asked to provide compensation to the owners of the houses who had constructed houses without the authority’s approval.