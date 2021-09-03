HEC forms bodies for medical disciplines’ curricula

LAHORE:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has constituted technical committees comprising heads of medical universities to prepare new policies and curricula for the disciplines of medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy and allied health sciences.

The committee for North Pakistan consists of heads of 17 medical universities of Punjab, KP, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad. University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram was elected chairman in the first meeting of the committee held online on Thursday.

The committee will make recommendations regarding preparation of a new curriculum for various health disciplines. In addition, the committee will also consider the proposal to include social sciences subjects in the medical curriculum. In his address, Prof Javed Akram said that although the current committee could give policy for medical and dentistry, it would be necessary to include experts in the fields of pharmacy, allied health and nursing. He requested the heads of all medical universities to make their recommendations for the new MBBS and BDS curriculum as soon as possible.