Sindh govt to verify minorities’ applications for health funds

A stringent verification regime will be implemented to verify the authenticity of the applications received by the Sindh government for the disbursal of financial assistance to the ailing members of religious minorities for their treatment.

This decision was made during the meeting of the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Sindh Minister for Minorities’ Affairs Gianchand Israni.

The meeting decided to revive the previous mechanism for the meritorious disbursal of educational scholarships and financial assistance for the deserving members of religious minorities. The meeting decided that proper checks and balances would be maintained to ensure that there was no repetition or duplication in the disbursal of such financial assistance packages for the minorities, including the welfare scheme for the purchase of dowry. The meeting was informed that a development scheme having the total value of Rs942 million had been approved and was now a part of the Annual Development Programme of the provincial government for the ongoing financial year 2021-22.

Israni asked the director of the department of minorities’ affairs to swiftly complete the development schemes for religious minorities in the province, and in the next meeting present a report on the development projects of the department whose execution had been delayed.