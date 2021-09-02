MoU signed

LAHORE: Forman Christian College – a Chartered University – and Punjab Information Commission signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to establish a corporate level relationship. Dr Jonathan Addleton, FCC rector and Mahboob Qadir Shah, chief information commissioner, Punjab Information Commission, signed the MoU. Atif Muhammed, team leader, Citizen Engagement in Public Service Delivery Support to Local Governance Programme (LoGo-II) and Ms Nur Maria Akhtar Hernandez from GIZ, a German agency for international cooperation, were also present. Along with arranging financial and expert support for FCC’s Media Centre through donors like GIZ, the commission invited FCC students to a

two-month internship programme “RTI Champions.”