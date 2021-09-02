Seven uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved seven development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 137.115 billion. The development schemes are: Programme for Quality Seed Production and Dissemination at a cost of Rs1.375 billion; Feasibility Study for Establishment of Sub-Campus of MNS University of Agriculture, Multan, at Khanewal (PC-II) at a cost of Rs10 million; Detail Feasibility Study for Installation of Chairlift Project at Kotli Sattian, Rawalpindi District, (PC-II) at a cost of Rs29.896 million, Feasibility Study Regarding Establishment of Kasur, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib and Taunsa Arts Councils and Head-Office Building of Punjab Council of the Arts (PC-II) at a cost of Rs13.000 million; Construction of 200 Bus Stop Shelters, including Bus Information and Scheduling System in Lahore, at a cost of Rs498.000 million; Construction of Three Sewerage Treatment Plants and Related Sewerage System to Treat Waste Water Falling into Korang River, Rawal Lake and their Area of ICT (Revised) (Phase-I) at a cost of Rs5.245 billion and Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme at a cost of Rs.129.945 billion. The schemes were approved in the seventh meeting of Provincial Development Working Party of the current fiscal year presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.