COAS renews resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of CPEC: Chinese envoy meets Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The COAS was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him at GHQ here on Tuesday. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, developing Afghanistan situation and regional security were discussed in detail.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan and reiterated that China will continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.