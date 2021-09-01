Traders protest ‘unnecessary’ checking at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The customs clearing agents and traders on Tuesday staged a protest against the ‘unnecessary’ checking of trucks laden with fresh fruit and vegetables at Torkham border.

Dozens of customs clearing agents and traders wearing black armbands participated in the protest held at the compound of import terminal in Torkham border town. The protesters said they imported fresh fruit and vegetables from Afghanistan via Torkham border.

They said the trucks loaded with fruit and vegetables were stopped by border authorities for checking at various spots after reaching Torkham from Afghanistan. The customs agents said Pakistani authorities ‘unnecessarily’ searched the vehicles loaded with fresh fruit and vegetables and the delay caused these items to perish before reaching the market.

Speaking on the occasion, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry KP member and customs clearing agent Qari Nazeem Gul, customs agents Shah Jehan Shinwari, Zarqeeb Shinwari and Zahirullah Shinwari said that Pakistani authorities stopped the trucks and they took a lot of time to allow them to proceed.