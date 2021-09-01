Appointment of lady doctors at Bannu hospital sought

BANNU: Women patients and their attendants are faced with great hardships due to non-availability of lady doctors at the Women and Children Hospital, Bannu.

The people complained that male doctors were examining women patients suffering labour pain and other delivery-related cases, which they said was against the Islamic values.

It may be mentioned that five doctors, including additional hospital director, had been suspended after a woman died due to doctors’ negligence at the Women and Children Hospital, Bannu, sometime ago.