Parliamentary, military leaders united on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary and military leadership on Monday resolved to continue struggle against violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa briefed a delegation comprising members of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee and defence committees of the Senate and National Assembly which visited the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and people of Kashmir. "The world must know that without peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, peace and stability will remain elusive," the army chief said.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the security environment including the situation on the borders and Pak Army’s efforts for peace and stability. The delegation had an exhaustive interactive session with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the ISPR said in a statement. General Bajwa said that the Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, have achieved unprecedented success in the fight against terrorism and bringing normalcy to the country. The COAS said that due to timely steps for western zone border management, today, despite challenges, Pakistan’s borders are secure and Pakistan Army was ready to meet any challenge.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity, the COAS highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region. The army chief said whatever happened in Afghanistan on August 15 was unexpected. He said the US showed haste in evacuating Afghanistan.

The briefing comes amid the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan, with several people who had fled the war-torn country being allowed transit stay in Pakistan for a month.

The government and opposition lawmakers attending the meeting expressed full confidence into the capabilities of the Armed Forces for protecting strategic and security interests of Pakistan and playing role in bringing peace in Afghanistan. They said India had no role in Afghanistan and they went there just to destabilise Pakistan. They said the whole nation is proud of Pakistan Armed Forces.