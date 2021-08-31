Illegal mining goes on in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Illegal mining of mines and minerals continues despite a ban in the district, causing huge losses to the provincial exchequer every year.

Sources said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was losing Rs157.13 million per annum due to the ban on mining and flawed policies to boost the sector in Charsadda. They said that there were substantial mine and mineral reserves on 13,000 acres of land in Charsadda.

The illegal mining at 15 mine reserves in Charsadda had become order of the day. It has caused huge losses to the government and destroyed the mining sector as well, added the sources. The Mines and Minerals Department sent complaints to the police for registering cases against those involved in illegal mining but only a few first information reports (FIRs) were lodged against the accused.

However, a few persons involved in illegal mining were arrested while the rest were still roaming free. There are 16 big mine and mineral reserves in the district, including Manzooray, Khiyali, Dheri Zardad, Panra Jranda, Kanure, Subhan Khawar, Hajizai, Ziarat Chulghazai, Agra, Sardaryab, Shabara, Nissata Tapo, Subhan Khawar Block-B, Nawan Dhand, Munda Pul and Hat Canal.