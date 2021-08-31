PM Khan calls for steps to rein in price hike

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered the provincial chief secretaries to ensure all possible administrative measures to stabilise the prices of basic essential items, particularly to check the “illogical” difference of prices at wholesale and retail levels.

The Prime Minister, presiding over a meeting to review demand and supply situation as well as the prices of essential items, said as the prices of basic commodities hit the common man, the present government’s foremost priority was to protect the masses.

Minister for Finance Shaukat Train, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistants to PM Dr Shehzab Gill, Dr Sania Nishtar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and secretaries of the relevant ministries were in attendance. While provincial chief secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting via video-link.

The Prime Minister said merely action against the officers of administration was not enough, results of the administrative steps should be seen so that masses get relief. He directed that comprehensive planning and timely measures should be ensured, keeping in view the future needs of sugar and wheat.

Prime Minister Khan was presented a comparative review of the prices of basic essential items across the country with particular focus on the prices at wholesale and retail levels. The meeting was briefed in detail about the existing sugar and wheat stocks in the country and the measures being taken to cater to the future requirements.

The meeting was also briefed about the steps being taken to bring about a significant reduction in the prices of edible oil. The Chief Secretary Punjab briefed the meeting about administrative measures taken for the stabilisation of prices in the province.

The meeting was informed that action was being taken against the officers not fulfilling their responsibilities with regard to stabilisation of prices. Besides the suspension of seven Assistant Commissioners and two Secretaries of Market Committees so far, warning has also been issued to two Deputy Commissioners, it was told.

The Prime Minister was informed that in order to reduce the prices of edible oil, dialogue with the relevant stakeholders had entered the final stages, as a result of which the price of edible oil was expected to drop by Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg.