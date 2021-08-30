CIP demands protection of rights of marginalised sections

SUKKUR: The Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP), Hyderabad region, has called upon the federal and provincial governments as well as the legislatures to take effective measures to protect political and electoral rights of the marginalised sections of society, including women, transgender and persons with disabilities.

During a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, the Convener CIP Hyderabad Region, Abid Lashari, along with CIP representatives, insisted upon enhancing the electoral and political participation of women, transgenders and disabled persons. The CIP representatives demanded the proposed recommendations be accepted for enhancing electoral participation of the marginalised segments of the society.