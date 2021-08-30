Five PU scholars awarded PhDs

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to five of its scholars. Umar Javaid Ghumman has been awarded PhD in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled "Nationalism in Indian Politics During Prime Minister Vajpayee and Modi Tenures: Its Impact on India and Pakistan Relations", Azra Yaqub in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled "Green Dyeing with Natural Dyes for Eco Textiles from Indigenous Plant’s Waste Resources", Adnan Ali Shahzad in the subject of Economics after approval of his thesis "Multidimensional Approach Towards Exigent Determinants of Inclusive Growth: A Comparative Study of Selected Asian Countries", Saadia Anwar Pasha in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis "Status of Women Journalists in Pakistani Media: Exploring Role, Career and Challenges" and Tallat Rehman in the subject of Urdu after approval of her thesis "Movement of Islamic Literature: Research and Critical Study".