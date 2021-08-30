CM launches eight uplift projects in Fort Munro

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday visited Fort Munro, a tourist spot of DG Khan. He was accompanied by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Minister of State Zartaj Gul, Punjab Land Record Authority Chairman Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak, Adviser Hanif Pitafi, Tourism Adviser Asif Mahmood, dignitaries and the authorities concerned, according to a handout issued here.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid a foundation stone of eight different projects of Rs900 million for the development and progress of the area. Usman Buzdar inaugurated various projects, including Solar Lights Network and Parks and Horticulture in Fort Munro completed at a cost of Rs100 million; 5km long Fort Munro to Langar Khandsar link Road (Rs290 million); project of upgradation and provision of basic facilities in Fort Munro Resort (Rs50 million) and restoration project of historic buildings and annexe in Fort Munro (Rs50 million).

Later, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of Fort Munro Water Supply Scheme to be completed with a cost of Rs90 million and this scheme would resolve the problem of drinking water in Fort Munro on a permanent basis. He also laid the foundation stones of a new project worth Rs100 million to promote tourism in the area of Koh-e-Sulaiman; Fort Munro Rescue 1122 Station project (Rs550 million) and upgradation of Fort Munro High School (Rs30 million).

The chief minister was briefed on various development projects, including Fort Munro Cadet College and Welfare Complex. DG Koh-e-Sulaiman Development Authority briefed the chief minister about the progress of different ongoing development projects in the area.

Usman Buzdar, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Zartaj Gul, under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign, planted Chanar, Ashoka and Palm trees in the area. They also prayed for national solidarity, security and prosperity of the country.

Later, addressing the notables, tribal elders and people in Fort Munro, the chief minister said that Koh-e-Sulaiman Development Authority had been fully activated. He mentioned that funds of Rs5.70 billion had been reserved for the development and the welfare of the people of the area. Basic problems of the area, including roads network and water supply would be resolved.

The Punjab government had given 100 acres of land for Fort Munro Cadet College to be built at a cost of Rs2.80 billion and Rs1 billion funds had been released for this project. He said that another cadet college would also be set up in the area of Koh-e-Sulaiman for which a feasibility study was being conducted.

The children of Koh-e-Sulaiman would be given free admission in this cadet college, boarding and other expenses would be borne by the Punjab government. He said that the problem of water supply in Fort Munro would be resolved permanently and instructions had been issued to the housing department in this regard. He assured that the Punjab government would release funds needed for this purpose. Work was being carried out to set up a Solid Waste Management Company in Fort Munro to address the issue of sanitation and 108km of roads were being constructed in Koe-e-Sulaiman and Fort Munro.

Funds were being released for the construction of the graveyard boundary walls. Fort Munro would be declared an urban area through a master-plan.Usman Buzdar announced electrifying all the deprived areas of Sakhi Sarwar to Taman Buzdar and Taman Leghari. A veterinary hospital would be set up in Taman Leghari. The facility of mobile veterinary hospital would also be provided.

The chief minister announced setting up a hospital in the Rakhni area of District Bharkhan, Balochistan and said that the Punjab government would provide funds for this state-of-the-art hospital.

PDM: The chief minister said that the people were not interested in untimely Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM’s) meetings as its unnatural alliance had withered away.This coalition had proved to be the most failed alliance in the political history of Pakistan, he said in a statement here on Sunday. The chief minister said that the people had already rejected the pointless meetings of PDM in the past as well. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was on the road of progress and development but these elements only wanted to create hurdles to its journey.He stated that protests were not the way to take countries ahead on the road of progress and development.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister took notice of the incident of torturing a senior citizen in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur.

He directed to take strict legal action against the accused involved in torturing a senior citizen.He said that justice would be ensured to the senior citizen at any cost. He termed this incident unbearable and assured that the accused deserved stern punishment.