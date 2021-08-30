Collaboration for school of hospitality, tourism management

Islamabad: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has joined hands with ABN Overseas Education (Pvt.) Ltd to promote Pakistan’s first premier school of hospitality and tourism management.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Major Faisal Naeem Khan (R), Director Education, Hashoo School of Hospitality Management and Shahid Saeed, Chief Executive Officer, ABN Overseas Education (Pvt.) Ltd.

HSHM is Pakistan’s first premier hospitality and tourism management school in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University, UK, and in partnership with Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI). HSHM’s first campus is located on IJP Road Islamabad and is now accepting admissions for the Fall 2021 semester.