The government of Pakistan has recently approved an increase in the prices of medicines. It is quite disappointing to see that the party which came to power to bring ‘change’ in the country has chosen to ignore the plight of the underprivileged. Many critically ill patients in our country discontinue their treatment because they don’t have money to pay medical bills. Similarly, many people turn to social networking sites and other media outlets to ask for help to pay medical bills of their loved ones. Why is the government silent about all these issues? In today’s Pakistan, even the salaried class is unable to meet monthly expenses.

Steps should be taken to reduce medicine prices.

Iftikhar Elahi

Rawalpindi