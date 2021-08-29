Najmuddin vows to strengthen PPP at grassroots level

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party provincial president Najmuddin Khan on Saturday said that the workers and activists were a real asset and he would strive hard to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Speaking at a welcoming gathering here, he said that the PPP had always worked for the supremacy of parliament, democracy and rule of law in the country, vowing the struggle would continue unabated.

Former minister Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, provincial vice-president Shoaib Alam Khan Khattak, Gauhar Inqilabi, Amjad Afridi and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the activists accorded a warm welcome to Najmuddin Khan upon his arrival to Takhtbhai.

They chanted slogans in favour of PPP and its leadership and vowed to strengthen the party by winning over the dissidents.

Najmuddin Khan said workers were the real asset to the party. He thanked the PPP leadership for reposing confidence in him and vowed that he would spare no effort to come up to the expectations of the top leadership and party workers. He said that the PPP would form the next government after winning the general election with the support of the people and workers.

Najmuddin Khan dispelled the impression about rift among the party workers and said that all were united and would sweep the upcoming general election.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the former federal minister said the rulers could not translate the election promises into action.

He said the rulers were pursuing ill-conceived policies, which had created a host of problems for the people, who were now fed up with the PTI government. Instead of honouring its commitments, the PTI rulers had taken U-turns and reneged on all its election pledges, he said.

He alleged that corruption was committed in the Billion Tree Tsunami, Malam Jabba and other projects, adding the rulers created the sugar and flour crisis, which he added led to a price-hike.

He recalled that the PPP had provided jobs to the people and solved their problems during its rule.