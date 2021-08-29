UAE opens tourist visa from tomorrow

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will resume issuing tourist visas for fully vaccinated people from all countries from tomorrow (August 30) the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) jointly announced on Saturday.

Tourist visa applicants must be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), foreign media reported.

The decision includes countries from which entry was previously banned. Tourists will also need to do a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport, with the previous requirements remaining valid for non-vaccinated groups.

In addition, fully vaccinated tourists can also register their vaccination certificates through the ICA platform or Al Hosn App to enjoy the advantages granted to vaccinated people.

This move comes in line with the UAE’s strategy aiming to creating a balance between public health and various vital sectors and

will support national efforts being made to achieve sustainable recovery and revive the economic sector.