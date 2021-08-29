Imran approves framework to promote school, domestic cricket

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved a framework for the promotion of school cricket in particular and domestic cricket in general, advising the Central Punjab Cricket Association for implementing the model in its entirety.

The Prime Minister viewed a presentation on domestic cricket in Pakistan, with a special focus on school cricket. The presentation was made by the Central Punjab Cricket Association (CPCA) Chairman Abdullah Sumbal.

The meeting was attended by Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister, Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan and CPCA chief Khurram Niazi.

Khan appreciated the model developed by CPCA, an organisation that works under the Pakistan Cricket Board, and called for its replication all over Pakistan strategically. He also voiced his total support to the School Cricket Championship beginning in Central Punjab from September 15 and stated that school cricket had immense potential to generate and groom real cricketing talent.

“Pleased to review efforts of Punjab for revival of school cricket, especially (the) role of Central Punjab Cricket Association. 870 schools and 231 college grounds (as well as) 355 sports facilities (have been) developed across Punjab,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, he thanked Ehsan Mani for his tenure as chairman PCB. “I especially appreciate his setting up, for the first time, a regional domestic cricket structure in Pakistan and his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan.”