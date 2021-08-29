CECOS, UK varsity sign MoU

PESHAWAR: The CECOS University and Staffordshire University England have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

A press release said the MoU included staff exchanges, sharing online learning resources, progression opportunities for CECOS University students to complete part of their studies in the UK, as well as establishing a virtual incubation centre to promote and support entrepreneurship for students and staff of both institutions.

Commenting on the MoU, Dr Sohail A Qureshi, Vice-Chancellor, CECOS University said: “We are delighted to have entered into a formal relationship with Staffordshire University and immensely look forward to working with their team. We hope that this partnership results in true synergy between the two organisations and, in doing so, benefit members of our respective communities in a number of ways.”

The MoU will also bring together both institutions to provide exciting new opportunities for innovation and virtual collaboration on new projects.

Staffordshire University is a public research university in Staffordshire, England that is noted for its science departments.