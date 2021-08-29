Lyallpur pip Karachi United, KRL vs SNGPL ends in draw

LAHORE: Lyallpur Club beat Karachi United by 1-0 goal, while Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) played a one-all draw with Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) during the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium in Multan on Saturday.

Secretary General, Pakistan Football Federation, Muhammad Naveed Akram and a large number of peoples were also present on the occasion.

In the first match, Lyallpur Club and Karachi United fought well and were engaged 0-0 at the end of the first half. Muhammad Sufyan scored a lone goal for Lyallpur Club in the 83rd minutes of the game.

Karachi United tried to equalise the game through its players Fareed and Aaqib but they could not succeed to equalise the score.

In the last minute, Affan Siddiqui missed Corner for Karachi United and Hussnain Abbas wasted the same for Lyallpur Club in the 70th minutes.

Muhammad Sufyan, Zain ul Abedeen and Waqas played well for the winning team while Azan Manzoor and Moheeb were also outstanding for the loser team

Referee showed yellow cards to Mohib Ullah (KU) in injury time while another same card was received by Zahid Majeed (Lyallpur Club) in the 87th minutes.

Referee Ahmed Rauf supervised the match and was assisted by Dilawar Khan and Mehboob Ali.

The second match was played between KRL and SNGPL.

They fought well and remained engaged in 1-1 goal at the end of the first half, which remained in tact till the final whistle.

Both teams could not succeed to make any score in the 2nd half. In the 16th minutes of the first half, Alamgir scored a goal for KRL and Samad Khan equalized the score 1-1 in the 32nd minutes of the same half.