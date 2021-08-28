Inzamam says Babar needs to play long innings

LAHORE: Former skipper Inzamamul Haq has said Pakistan needs bigger contributions from captain Babar Azam in Test cricket.

The former captain said on his YouTube channel that it has been a while since Babar scored a century. “He is a cricketer who we would like to see regularly scoring runs and centuries,” he added.

“He should not lose his wicket after scoring 70, 80 runs. Babar has to play big innings and he should be an example for the other batsmen,” he said.

Inzamam further said that Mohammad Rizwan should also play long innings. “His 20, 30 runs against big teams are not enough. I will once again give credit to Fawad Alam. Other batsmen should follow him,” he added.