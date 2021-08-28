Railways has halted work on new U-turn on Sharea Faisal, says Murtaza Wahab

The Sindh government has said the Pakistan Railways has raised an objection to its plan to build a new U-turn on Sharea Faisal to facilitate the motorists using one of the busiest arteries of Karachi.

In a statement issued on Friday, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as a spokesman for the Sindh government, said the Railways had halted further progress on the project to build a U-turn beneath the Natha Khan Bridge.

He said the Pakistan Railways had unduly raised an objection to the construction of the U-turn which would benefit a large number of motorists. Barrister Wahab, in his capacity as the city’s Administrator, has been supervising construction of the U-turn on behalf of the Sindh government. He said the Railways had objected to the construction of the U-turn when carpeting had been started to complete the new civic project whose work had been in full swing.

He said the construction of the U-turn would facilitate the residents of Shah Faisal Colony and nearby localities, who used Sharea Faisal on a daily basis. Barrister Wahab said thousands of vehicles used Sharea Faisal every day, and the presence of the proposed U-turn had become necessary.

“We are constructing the U-turn without affecting the railway line crossing beneath the Natha Khan Bridge, and the Railways administration should lend support to us in this regard to facilitate the motorists,” he said.