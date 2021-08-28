AI urges Syria to allow humanitarian aid into Daraa

Beirut, Lebanon: Rights group Amnesty International on Friday urged the Syrian government to immediately allow humanitarian aid into a rebel holdout under regime "siege" in the southern city of Daraa.

The United Nations has warned of food shortages in opposition-held Daraa al-Balad, which is surrounded by Russia-backed regime fighters seeking to retake control of the area.Clashes have raged between both sides in recent weeks, before a shaky Moscow-brokered truce deal saw dozens of rebels quit the area this week.

"The Syrian government must immediately lift the siege to facilitate unfettered access for humanitarian organisations and allow the medical evacuation of the sick and injured," said Amnesty's Syria researcher Diana Semaan.