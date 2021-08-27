Badin Police arrest two terrorists, recover weapons

SUKKUR: Badin Police on Thursday claimed arresting two terrorists and recovered three hand grenades and other weapons during operations in various parts of district Badin. The police also managed to arrest 20 saboteurs who tried to stir sectarian disturbances during Ashura.

SSP Badin, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, said the police conducted a grand operation against terrorists in different areas of district Badin and arrested two terrorists identified as Shizan Lahari and Shafiq Lahari. The police also recovered three hand grenades and shotguns from their possession, he said. SSP Sethar said Shizan Lahari and Shafiq Lahari belonged to Balochistan and had come to Badin to carry out terrorism on Yaum-e-Ashur but the police with the help of Rangers foiled their attempts. The SSP Badin also said they also arrested 20 saboteurs who desecrated an ‘Alam’ to stir commotion on the Ashura Day.

Earlier, the shabby tradition, ‘Karo-Kari’, widely prevalent in Sindh, claimed lives of two women and two men in Jacobabad and Ghotki districts. A frightful incident of ‘Karo-Kari’ was reported from village Meevo Sanani in the limits of Meeranpur Police Station in Jacobabad, where Zahid Sanani shot dead his 40-year-old mother Mst Hani and Allahdad, accusing them of having illicit relationship. SHO Meeranpur Roshan Mazari said the accused had fled and was being pursued. In yet another incident, Amanullah Lolai allegedly shot dead his 16-year-old cousin Zubeeda Lolai and Serwar Lolai in the limits of Katcho Bhindi in village Khadim Lolai, accusing them of illicit relationship. Police said the accused is being tracked and raids are being conducted to arrest Amanullah.