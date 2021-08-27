COAS visits Sulemanki Sector

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops deployed at Sulemanki Sector on Thursday. The COAS was apprised on operational readiness of troops. While interacting with officers and men, the COAS appreciated their professional preparedness, diligence and high morale.

The COAS also visited Bahawalnagar Garrison and witnessed battle drills of Heavy Mechanized Brigade troops. Praising the competence of soldiers, COAS expressed his satisfaction over high standards of training and combat readiness.

The core capabilities should be further enhanced to tackle full spectrum threat in a befitting manner, the COAS emphasised. Earlier, on arrival at Sulemanki, the Army Chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.