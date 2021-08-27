57 illegal structures demolished

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber police demolished 57 structures constructed on the common land of Kokikhel tribe in Jamrud tehsil, police said on Thursday.

District Police Officer Wasim Riaz said that during the operation, they also recovered a number of weapons including Kalashnikovs and pistols from the arrested persons and demolished their bunkers constructed on the railways property.

He said the police would take across-the-board action against outlaws in the area. He said land mafia groups were often seen exchanging gunshots at night, which had further put citizens’ lives in danger.