Police centres facilitate more than 141,000 persons

Islamabad : The Service Centres of Islamabad police have facilitated 141,000 persons with different services relating to issuance of character certificate, foreigners’ registration, registration of tenants and domestic servants.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said several steps have been taken by the police to facilitate citizens a per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said that Police facilitation centers are providing various services to citizens and its performance so far included the issuance of 27,839 character certificates, 21,088 general police verification reports, 41,875 reports of missing documents and 75 copies of First Information Report (FIR) and registration of 31,827 vehicles, 16,128 tenants, 1830 foreigners, 343 domestic servants, 56 volunteers and 242 overseas Pakistanis.