Transgender harassed, tortured

A transgender was tortured by two suspects in Rang Mahal on Thursday. The victim Sehrish was passing through a market where the suspects harassed the victim. The suspects Sher Ali and Danish got infuriated when she expressed her displeasure and subjected the victim to torture. Police have arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.

found dead: A boy was found dead in a tube well under suspicious circumstances in Sundar on Thursday. The victim Zain, 12, was a student of class seven. A passerby spotted the body of victim floating in a tube well but he had no marks of torture on his body. A police team reached the spot and removed the body to morgue. They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. Police said that the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances in Kahna on Thursday. A passerby spotted the victim lying in an unconscious condition and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors

pronounced him as brought dead.

SUICIDE: A young man reportedly committed suicide by slitting his throat over unknown reasons in Manawan on Thursday. The victim Rizwan, on the day of the incident, was standing at his workplace (chicken meat business). Suddenly, he slit his throat with a knife. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue, collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses.

ARRESTED: Defence C police on Thursday arrested three suspects for torturing a woman in a property dispute. The suspects identified as Imran, Usman and Ahmad had a property dispute with the victim identified as Rabia. Two days back, they stormed a property office the victim was visiting and subjected her to severe torture. She made a call on 15 upon which Police arrested the suspects and were investigating the matter further.