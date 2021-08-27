Shell posts Rs2.15 billion profit

Shell Pakistan Limited has reported earnings per share of Rs11.07 in its half-year net profit, owing to an increase in the revenue.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs2.15 billion for the half-year ended June 30, up from losses of Rs7.87 billion the previous year.

EPS came in at Rs11.07, compared with losses of Rs50.93 last year.

Finance cost remained at Rs455.54 million, down from Rs858.98 million last year.

For the quarter, earnings clocked in at Rs1.04/share, compared with a loss of Rs22.90/share.