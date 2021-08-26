MoU inked for plastic waste recycling

Islamabad : To incentivise plastic waste segregation and collection at source for the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, PepsiCo Pakistan joined hands with the Islamabad Administration, ‘Saaf Suthra Shehar’, and Haidri Beverages Limited.

The programme launch was announced during a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between PepsiCo, ‘Saaf Suthra Shehar’, and PepsiCo’s bottling partner Haidri Beverages (Pvt.) Limited.

PepsiCo and Haidri Beverages Limited have announced free monthly bulk water refills for those customers who segregate and hand over at least 10 used plastic bottles of any brand, shape, or size. The used bottles will be collected and sent to a recycling facility by ‘Saaf Suthra Shehar’.

This initiative was launched under ‘Recycle for Tomorrow’ - PepsiCo’s plastic waste collection and recycling platform. PepsiCo has launched several initiatives under this platform. ‘Recycle for Tomorrow’ commenced in January 2021 with PepsiCo’s commitment to collect and recycle 4,750 tons of plastic waste. PepsiCo more than doubled this target to 10,250 tons only six months later. The company also launched Pakistan’s first reverse vending machine to raise awareness about plastic waste collection and recycling amongst consumers. Programs launched under ‘Recycle for Tomorrow’ aim to drive plastic circularity ensuring plastic doesn’t become waste.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Director Public Policy and Government Affairs PepsiCo Pakistan, Hatim Khan shared his views, ‘’We recognize the important role that we can play in driving a circular economy for plastics. Bringing innovative solutions like ‘Recycle for Tomorrow’ can raise awareness about the importance of waste segregation at source”.