Water scarcity sets alarm bell ringing

Rawalpindi : Water scarcity here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has set alarm bells ringing after water level at Khanpur Dam one of the major reservoirs supplying water to twin cities dropped to 1938 feet against its capacity of 1982 feet.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has warned that residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad may face a severe water crisis in coming days because of 44 feet reduction in water level of Khanpur Dam. “The residents may face a complete stoppage of drinking water in the coming days,” WASA warned here on Wednesday.

Low rainfall in the monsoon season has been deemed as the major reason behind water scarcity in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have informed Khanpur Pure Dam authorities.

According to letter number CDA/DDG(WM)2021/193 issued to the Executive Engineer/in-charge Khanpur Dam Project that it has been noticed with concern that monsoon season has almost ended however the level of Khanpur Dam reservoir (i.e. 1938 ft) is much less than its maximum conservation level of 1982 ft. A similar sort of situation also persists at the Simly Dam reservoir wherein the present available storage is expected to last within the next 48 days even with 50 per cent curtailed supply. The current situation warrants that the supplies from Khanpur Dam reservoir for the Municipal Water Supply for Islamabad and Rawalpindi should be given priority and supplies for irrigation purposes should be stopped forthwith in the light of relevant provisions of the Water Apportionment Accord 1991 and National Water Policy 2018.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that in the light of the present situation, we should take an immediate decision to control these circumstances. He said that water levels in the areas of Pirwadhai, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Hassu, Sadiqabad and Shamsabad has fallen to a dangerous level. “It is difficult to provide water through tube wells, we are dependent on Khanpur Dam water supply,” he added.