India team ready to visit Pakistan for junior tennis event

ISLAMABAD: India has confirmed its participation for the South Asian 12 & Under Tennis Team Championship meant for the Asian qualification getting underway from September 13 here at the PTF Complex.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has approached the Ministry of Interior for the required NOC to allow the India team to travel to Pakistan for the purpose.

India has approached the International Tennis Federation (ITF) which communicated to the organisers in Islamabad.

“India has sent entries both for the boys and girls’ events of the championship. Apart from India, Nepal also sent entries for both the categories while Maldives are to figure in the boys category only,” PTF Executive Vice President Khawar Hayat said.

He added that once the ministry issues NOC for the team, India team will be issued visas for their travel to Pakistan.

“We so far have received entries from four countries including Pakistan. Since Bangladesh is struggling with Covid-19, they have yet to send the entries to the ITF.”

News from Sri Lanka is also not encouraging as the country is facing lockdown due to coronavirus.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the ITF has awarded the Asia 12 & Under Team Competition, Regional Qualifying Event — South Asia 2021 to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, following days of trials, Pakistan boys and girls teams were announced the other day.