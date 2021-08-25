KE offers to set up hot desk for business community

KARACHI: K-Electric officials offered to set up a short-term hot desk to facilitate the KCCI members on Tuesday during their visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

On the occasion, the KE management briefed the business community of Karachi on new connection procedures, mechanism of withholding tax and time of use (ToU) metering.During the meeting, the KE management apprised the businessmen of the initiatives taken by the utility to overcome the challenges faced by the industry as well as about various schemes it had launched to facilitate the business community.

The members of the Karachi Chamber were also explained about the recent addition of withholding tax on utility bills for just non-filers across all consumer categories after the imposition of the Finance Act 2021.

CFO, K-Electric, Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani, said: “Fully cognizant of traders’ vital contributions to the national economy, K-Electric has always supported the industries of Karachi. KE was Pakistan’s first distribution company to exempt industrial zones from loadshedding.”