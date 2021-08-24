Pakistan partner in Afghan peace, stability: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says it is partner in peace and stability for Afghanistan in its future ‘interim arrangement’ which has a wider acceptability, and will play a supportive role so that there is peace and security for all.

“Every foreign minister that I have spoken to has said that Pakistan’s role is a very vital and appreciable. All their views are in sync with us. They want Pakistan to play a role in ensuring that there is an inclusive interim arrangement in Kabul. This would be acceptable to the Afghans and international community. We are amongst the five embassies that are still open in Kabul, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference at the Foreign Office, before departing for Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran on an official tour.

He said the situation in Kabul was calm and normal but the media, especially the international media, was only focused on Kabul airport where a massive evacuation was ongoing. He said when the last government left the country, the ensuing vacuum should have been filled leaving no space for anyone to benefit from the situation.

Talks between the Taliban and all political parties and groups, including the Northern Alliance in Panjshir, are in progress, but Panjshir continues to be a challenge. “Pakistan wants a smooth transition, which would be good for all with focus on the people of Afghanistan. We also hope India would come out of its old mindset and grab the opportunity, especially for trade and go with the rest of the world. They appear to be in mourning and it’s all quiet there. India should act responsibility, especially their media, which said I had reached Kabul”, he added.

However, he was quick to point out that challenges remain and it was not easy as the trust deficit still existed. To a query about the TTP, Qureshi said the Taliban had clearly said that they will not allow the TTP and other terror organizations to operate from their soil.

“Our concerns are genuine and expectations from the Taliban are natural. We hope the leadership that evolves and takes responsibility in Kabul will keep an eye on the TTP and all other terrorist organizations and not provide safe havens to them”, he said. Asked why President Biden had not called Prime Minister Imran Khan and why relations were not as warm as were during the days of former president Trump, Qureshi did not agree.

“I have talked to Secretary of State several times and he has told me that he is available for me to reach out. Pakistan and the US have the same objective in Afghanistan and we have good relations with them. Biden has given responsibility to secretary of state in these matters who is in touch”, the foreign minister explained.

Earlier, the foreign minister talked over phone with Ann Linde, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Qureshi apprised the Swedish foreign minister of Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister added that in the last few days he had been in touch with several European and other foreign ministers to exchange views on Afghanistan. “He underlined that no other country wanted a peaceful and stable Afghanistan more than Pakistan. He added that Pakistan had consistently advocated for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan as the best way forward and had been supporting efforts in that direction”, said the Foreign Office. The foreign minister emphasized that the immediate priority was to ensure safety, security and protection of rights of all Afghans.

He said as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan was fully facilitating several European countries, international organizations and media agencies to evacuate their nationals/employees and others from Afghanistan. Pakistan’s efforts have been widely acknowledged, he added. Foreign Minister Linde conveyed her government’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s assistance in the evacuation of Swedish Embassy staff and others from Kabul.

Qureshi also spoke to his Saudi counterpart and thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as the current Chair of the OIC Summit, for convening the OIC’s Extraordinary Meeting at the level of Permanent Representatives on 22 August to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

“The foreign minister underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. In this perspective, he expressed the hope that Afghan parties would work for an inclusive political settlement to ensure sustainable peace and security in the country and the region”, said the Foreign Office.