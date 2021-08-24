Sindh deputy home secretary bailed out

SUKKUR: The arrested deputy secretary home department Sindh was released on a bail on Monday in a case of threatening a sitting judge of a session court and a retired justice of Sindh High Court.

Reports said the session court Ghotki has accepted the accused Rahim Bakhsh Maitlo after the written apology and granted him bail against a surety bond of 50,000. The court also ordered him to attend the court whenever it required. It is pertinent to mention that the accused was arrested in a case of threatening two judiciary members, Ghulam Murtaza Maitlo and Ali Sain Dino Maitlo, while the former had filed an application, maintaining that Rahim Bakhsh through his WhatsApp number had issued threats to him and his father-in-law.