Paragon case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court Monday adjourned until September 23 the hearing of Paragon housing scam. The duty judge adjourned the hearing without any development. Both Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before the court and marked their attendance. According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence.

and his team for speedy action. He said other relevant sections including 392 in the already registered FIR would be added. He added geo-fencing of possible suspect of molestation of woman in motorcycle-rickshaw is under process. While talking about Greater Iqbal Park case, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal said 130 suspects have been taken into custody so far and investigation is in process on modern line of action. He said challan of the accused will be put as soon as the process of identification by victim Ayesha Akram and her friends is completed through a court. Moreover, IGP Inam Ghani said police teams are working day and night to arrest all the accused involved in violence and assault on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park. While conducting operations in different districts of the province, 34 more accused have been arrested, bringing the total number of arrested accused to 126. He said 15 more of the arrested persons are being sent on judicial remand for identification. He directed DIG Investigation Lahore to intensify efforts to arrest the remaining accused with the help of geo-fencing, all evidence including Nadra records and modern resources and bring them to justice through strong challans. He said the accused who have been subjected to violence, abuse and ill-treatment of women do not deserve any concession and supervisory officers under their personal supervision should ensure steps to control such crimes and send the detailed reports to central police office. He said measures should be taken for the protection of women in parks, bus stands, educational institutions, markets and other sensitive places.