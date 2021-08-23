Traffic warden catches kidnapper

LAHORE: A traffic warden foiled a kidnapping attempt of 14-year-old boy in the Township police area on Sunday.

Patrolling officer Zaheer spotted a motorcyclist forcibly carrying the teenage boy, identified as Musa, on College Road, Township. He stopped the motorcyclist knowing it was suspicious. Meanwhile, the boy raised alarm and the motorcyclist, Abu Bakar, tried to escape leaving the bike and the child behind the scene.

The patrolling officer caught him after a short foot chase."I was forcibly being taken away by the motorcyclist," said the child. Traffic wardens handed over the child and the motorcyclist to Township police for further action. A commendatory certificate and 5,000 cash prize have been announced for the patrolling officer.