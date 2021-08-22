NUML, Azeri university join hands to promote culture

Islamabad: The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) andAzerbaijanUniversityof Languages have joined hands to promote cultural diversity of the two brotherly nations in their respectiveinstitutions. The initiative aimed at to understand and promote eachother’sculturalandhistorical perspectives that couldfurtherenhancepublic interaction of the two coun

tries and would ultimately help to boost economic cooperation. Assistant to Rector of AzerbaijanUniversityofLanguages Anar Rahimov, along with media spokesperson of Azerbaijan Embassy Islamabad Elchin Mehdiyev vis

ited NUML and met with Rector Major General (r) MuhammadJaffar. Rahimov informed the Rector NUML about the newlyinauguratedPakistan CulturalCenterattheAzerbaijan University of Languages and noted that with

the initiative of Rector Kamal Abdulla, they intend to open the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center at NUML, as well as to teach Azerbaijani Multiculturalism subject in brotherly Pakistan from next term.—