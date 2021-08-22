Anti-encroachment drive continues

Islamabad: On the directions of top management of the Capital Development Authority, the enforcement with the help of the district administration and Islamabad Police carried out several operations against illegally raised structure in different areas of Islamabad.

According to details, the operation launched from Saidpur area of ??Islamabad where an illegal room, three boundaries, and a gate were demolished with the help of heavy machinery. Taking action in Ameer Market in Sector I-10/4, an illegal gate of a plaza where the basement was illegally accessed through a sidewalk with was also demolished.

In addition, the illegally constructed part of an under construction plaza on state land in Shakrial area was also razed while construction materials were confiscated. Later, three new under-construction DPCs were demolished on the hilly area of Chajal in Bari Imam area on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The enforcement team also retrieved state land in Sarai Mado of Sang Jani area where a plaza was extended beyond its limits.