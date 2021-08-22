DC inspects corona SOPs

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik on Saturday inspected coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) implementation at various bus terminals at Babu Sabu.

He also seized two buses over violation of SOPs as sitting arrangements in those buses were not according to the instructions. He also got arrested a bus driver for not being vaccinated.

The deputy commissioner went inside some buses and disembarked those passengers who did not wear face masks. He also inquired from the passengers and bus drivers about vaccination.

He directed the administration of bus stand to check every bus before departure to ensure use of face masks by every passenger and said that only buses with 50 percent occupancy were allowed to travel.

He appealed to the people for implementing precautionary measures as the fourth wave of coronavirus was most dangerous.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed imposed fine of Rs 15,000 on various shopkeepers for overcharging during the price inspection at Gulshan-e-Ravi area.