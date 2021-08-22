Taufeeq appointed manager of Pakistan contingent for Asian Volleyball Championship

ISLAMABAD: Renowned sports administrator Mohammad Taufeeq has been appointed as the manager Pakistan contingent for the 21st Asian Volleyball Championship to be held from September 12-19 in Japan.

Taufeeq, who was recently named the chairman Development Committee Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), has vast sports administration experience and has rendered services for promotion of different Olympic sports.

Taufeeq, a former national-level badminton player, was also shortlisted for the post of Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). He has authored 12 books on sports administration and currently manages all sports facilities within the POF Wah premises.

Recently with his help, a five-month training camp was organised for the Pakistan volleyball players for which POF spent millions of rupees.