Police appeal after man raped in wooded area in south London

LONDON: Police are appealing for information after a man was raped in a wooded area in south London.

It is believed that two men were present at the time of the assault on Clapham Common at around midnight on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police said the incident occurred in a wooded area at the western edge of the common, opposite The Avenue. The victim was a man in his early 30s.

Detectives said it was dark at the time. No further information is available about the two other men involved. The incident is being treated as isolated but detectives say they are keeping an open mind.

Detective Sergeant Ross Burrell said: “We are determined to identify the person or persons responsible for this horrific crime and seek justice for the victim.

“A significant period of time has passed since the attack occurred but we still think there will be people out there with information that could help.

“We want to hear from anyone who was out on the Common that night and saw or heard anything suspicious.” The Met said it would like to hear from anyone who saw two men in the area before or after the incident, acting suspiciously or doing anything which raised concerns.

“It does not matter why you were in the area,” said Det Sgt Burrell. You can be assured that officers will make no judgments and will treat any information you provide sensitively. “Your information, no matter how small, could be vital. Please make that call.”