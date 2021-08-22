Coronavirus is still here

In Pakistan, the number of coronavirus cases is still quite high. Ever since the country launched its successful vaccination campaign, many people have started to believe that they can stop wearing masks if they’re fully vaccinated. People need to be careful. Vaccines act as a layer of protection.

People can still get Covid-19 even if they’re fully vaccinated – their symptoms may be mild. So many people are dining out and attending other functions without following SOPs. The country’s positivity rate is more than six percent. We shouldn’t show any kind of carelessness. It is our duty to help our government eradicate this virus from the country.

Jamil Akhtar

Multan