50 Afghan nationals held for creating law & order

PESHAWAR: Police arrested over 50 Afghan nationals for creating law and order situation, disrupting traffic flow at busy Phase-3 Chowk of Hayatabad while celebrating the 103rd Independence Day of their country, officials said on Friday

Reports said a large number of Afghan nationals took to the streets in Hayatabad late Wednesday night and chanted slogans in support of their country while carrying their national flag.

The crowd clashed with some motorists when they created a hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic on the busy road. Some social media reports alleged a few of them chanted slogans against Pakistan.

The crowd later clashed with the police when the cops arrived at the scene to maintain law and order which led to the arrest of the celebrators. The police sent documents of the arrested people for verification.