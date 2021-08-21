PM updated on evacuation of journalists from Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a detailed briefing on Friday on the steps taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the evacuation of foreign journalists from Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry informed Khan that in view of the situation in Afghanistan, a special cell had been set up at the ministry to facilitate journalists by ensuring prompt processing of their visa applications.

The meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, was also attended by Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Information Secretary Shahera Shahid and other senior officials.

Khan appreciated the initiatives taken by the Information Ministry, particularly its External Publicity Wing, in facilitating the foreign journalists. He also said promoting impartial, independent and responsible journalism in the country was a top priority of his government.