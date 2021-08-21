Two cops caught carrying out short-term kidnapping

Two policemen among five persons were nabbed on the night between Wednesday and Thursday while carrying out a short-term-kidnapping in Karachi.

One of the arrested policemen was posted at the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police. The kidnapping bid was foiled on the night between Wednesday and Thursday when the policemen and their three accomplices had abducted a businessman from Defence Housing Authority and were roaming on Tipu Sultan Road where police personnel of the Tipu Sultan police station intercepted their vehicle during their routine patrol and arrested them.

Police also safely recovered the abducted businessman from their captivity. After kidnapping the businessman from his office in Defence, the kidnappers were continuously in contact with his business partner from whom they demanded Rs2 million in exchange for the abductee’s release.

One of the arrested cop was identified as Malik Arbaz who was posted at the SIU while the other cop, Zeeshan, was said to be posted at the headquarters. Their accomplices were identified as Nasir Jamal, Safdar and Noman. A case was registered against them.

In a statement issued on Friday, SIU chief Captain (retd) Haider Raza confirmed that Arbaz was a policeman serving at the SIU. He clarified that Arbaz had gone for a 10-day leave on July 16 for his wedding but he had not returned.

The SIU chief added that Arbaz had been served a show cause notice for his continuous absence and his salary’s payment had also been stopped. “The criminal act of kidnapping of Constable Malik Arbaz was his personal act. The SIU has nothing to do with this illegal act, therefore, the unit should not be defamed in this regard,” he said.