Ashura observed peacefully amid strict security

LAHORE:The nation observed Ashura, 10th of Moharram, with traditional religious solemnity and spirit on Thursday, amidst strict security measures like ban on mobile phones in sensitive areas and pillion riding, etc, to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala in 61 AH some 14 centuries ago.

In Lahore, authorities clamped exemplary security arrangements to ward off any terror threat and maintain safety and peace amidst intelligence reports of possible terrorist strikes in view of the ongoing wave of terrorism. Luckily, the central Zuljanah procession and other events were held peacefully.

Though suspension of mobile phone service which has become a regular security measure for the last few years besides other security arrangements it caused problems for the masses in general and the participants in the procession in particular, the leaders of Shia community appreciated it, hoping it would go well to keep the community safe during its biggest religious activity of the year. The district administration managed security by taking some new measures. The most effective of them was closing down both sides of the procession route and only allowing the mourners to enter after having their ID cards checked. Nobody was allowed to join the procession in the middle and all such people were refused entry. Army helicopters kept monitoring the procession while a special police squad moved ahead of the procession, kept checking and clearing the route before allowing it to proceed further. This procedure delayed the procession for a few hours to reach its destination, Karbala Gamay Shah. Various Zuljinnah, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different parts of the City which marched through their traditional routes before joining the central Zuljinnah procession.

All markets and businesses remained closed while the press issued special supplements and electronic media aired special programmes to mark the significance of the event. The central Zuljinnah procession which emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate on Wednesday night passed through its traditional route and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah near Data Darbar on Thursday night. Prior to that, the procession was behind its schedule because of tight security as it was stopped for security check at several places.

The procession passed through Mohallah Chehel Bibian, Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Lakkar Mandi, Imambargah Mehdi Shah, Mobarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Kuch Qazi Khan, Imambargah Molvi Feroze Ali, Kucha Miskinan, Mohallah Pir Gilanian, Imambargah Rajab Ali Shah, Chohata Mufti Baqar, Chowk Purani Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazaar, Suha Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Said Mitha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakiman, Unchi Masjid and Bhaati Chowk.

The authorities deployed over 20,000 personnel belonging to different branches of law enforcing agencies, including Rangers and FC to monitor and guard all the sensitive areas particularly the route of the Zuljinnah procession. Policemen were deployed all along the route of main Zuljinnah procession and were also taking positions at the rooftops of the building along both sides to monitor the procession. Police closed the route of the main Zuljinnah procession from both sides with barbed wires and subjected everybody to thorough body search with metal detectors before allowing in to join the procession. Besides, special gates for scanning explosives and weapons were also placed at different entry points. Rangers’ vehicles kept patrolling the City streets. The residents of the buildings along the route were barred from opening the windows of their houses and coming to roofs but women and children were allowed to watch the procession from windows.

A large number of chest-beating and elegy-reciting mourners participated in the procession and they also held Matam with chained knives at several points on the route. A number of Sabeels of juices, milk and cold water were set up mostly by Sunnis along the route to facilitate the mourners. Besides, a number of banners calling for Shia-Sunni unity were displayed by different political leaders and officials of district government.

The town administrations of Data Town put up extra lights along the route which not only brightened the area but also provided a sense of security to the participants, particularly at night, as the light would enable people to identify any miscreant besides helping security personnel maintaining law and order. Officials also kept inspecting the situation at different points of the route to ensure peace.

Various social welfare organisations and volunteers provided first aid services to the wounded mourners as hundreds of them were given first aid while about 50 severely wounded were removed to different hospitals.

After the culmination of the procession, Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban was held inside Karbala Gamay Shah in which zakerin highlighted the importance of the sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).